It’s Thanksgiving week which means celebrities were out either shopping for groceries, taking advantage of the sales and doing some holiday shopping, or just wanting to dress comfy while running errands for the holiday festivities. We saw a lot of athleisure and sweat outfit looks from Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Munn this week and honestly, we can’t get enough of it. 2020 is the year all about dressing comfortable, so we’re here for it.

Take a peek below at the top 10 celeb style looks of the week.