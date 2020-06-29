Do you know which colors are going to be in style this season? There are quite a few, but the most important thing is that when it comes to handbags, you choose the most eye-catching color you possibly can. The latest street-style looks confirmed it, where this accessory in a full spectrum of vibrant shades took center stage.

As far as trends go, we can see that some designs carried over from previous seasons—like the XL clutch and mini crossbody bags, with the most popular being those in vibrant summer tones. It shouldn’t be hard to combine them. You have so many options that you could wear with white, tan, or any pastel to create a guaranteed great look. Although, you could also be a little more daring and experiment with wearing them with other bright, bold colors.