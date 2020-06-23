Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez don’t always coordinate outfits, but when they do, it’s as if the style stars align, and we don’t need any further proof that these two are meant to be. There’s something about couples who match that makes them that much more cuter, whether they’re out at a red carpet event, heading out for a private date or simply stepping out for a quick errand.

By now, we’ve seen the engaged couple participate in a few matching looks. Although subtle, there have been times when their outfits harmonize off each other and others in which it’s flat out obvious they went for the same look, which by the way, happens more often than not, and when you least plan it.

Ahead, some of JLo’s and A-Rod’s best matching outfits to remind you there’s nothing wrong with looking like your life partner from time to time.