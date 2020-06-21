When warmer days arrive, shorts are always a tempting option, although you can wear them any time of year with the right adjustments. Since they are so practical and versatile, they are an absolute must for a range of outings. Shorter shorts are perfect to wear for a trip to the beach, the pool, or a festival, while longer ones are the key to achieving that professional look – if the dress code allows it – as well as great for a day out shopping or a night out on the town.

But, just like other pieces,picking the perfect shorts to flatter your figure will depend on knowing your body type, so you can highlight your strong points. Our biggest tip? Make sure to get the right size. What matters most is how comfortable you are in them. Here are a few recommendations to get the most out of this hot-weather item for different body types.