For the first time, Rihanna’s most viral dress is being sold – and it’s for an important matter

In the wake of events following George Floyd’s recent death, our nation has taken many forms of action. While thousands of people are using their voices and platforms in addition to donating, some brands and fashion designers are working with what they know to give back to the Black community. Adding to the list is A Sai Ta, the designer behind cool-girl brand ASAI and Rihanna’s infamous tie-dye Hot Wok dress. The designer is now putting the dress into production to raise money for Black Lives Matter, Solace Women’s Aid and The Voice of Domestic Workers.

“NO ELSE HAS THIS DRESS APART FROM ME AND RIRI,” he captioned next to a slow-mo clip of the singer rocking the summer-ready piece. “We will be Producing this iconic dress EXCLUSIVELY For 3 charities!!! FINALLY YOU CAN ALSO HAVE THIS DRESS AND THE ONLY WAY!! #ALL PROFITS FROM THE SALE OF THE @badgalriri HOT WOK DRESSES WILL BE FOR @blklivesmatter @solacewomensaid @thevoiceofdomesticworkers.”

Rihanna and A Sai have worked together in the past

You may already be familiar with the Fenty Beauty founder’s hot-pink asymmetric tie-dye design after she first shared it on her Instagram while on vacation back in October 2019. The London-born designer was reportedly approached by a group of retailers after catching sight of the dress on Rihanna, but he instead turned them down.

“In our current world, there‘s no doubt that money talks,” A Sai told British Vogue. ”My intention is to support three charities that are significant in recognizing oppression and, specifically, not to profit from sales of the dress. It’s a clear act on my part to mobilize the change that I can through my brand.”

As a Vietnamese-Chinese second-generation refugee, the Fashion East alum explained: “People of color, diversity and cast-out voices have always been central to the building of my brand, so I must speak on the issue and I am committed to always having a voice on it.”

The dress retails for $378 and can be bought directly by emailing info@asaita.co.uk. He added that the bright and bold design is significant because: “It allows you to be seen.”

