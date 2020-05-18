With immaculate tailored suits, it’s no wonder why stars such as Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham or Priyanka Chopra love wearing this season’s most austere, ultra feminine fashion trend. In all honesty, not many garments can play dual roles quite like that of a white suit. They are as powerful as they are delicate and so versatile that they can be worn beautifully day or night.

Perhaps inspired by one of the most iconic bridal looks in fashion—Bianca Jagger’s in the 70s—actresses, models and designers are promoting the monochromatic style with coordinated pieces in the entire spectrum of white as the new wildcard to be in the spotlight. After you read through this style guide, there’s no doubt you’ll want one for your closet.