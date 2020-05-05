Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Every season, designers and models hit the runways of fashion week to help forecast beauty trends for the upcoming months. This time around it gave us a glimpse into 2020 spring and summer seasons. From watercolor eye shadows to floating eyeliner, these are the trends popping up everywhere. Prepare to be inspired and lifted by the embellished details every designer has crafted their makeup artists to bring alive on the runway this year.
