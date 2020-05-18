Floral prints are a common spring trend, but this year the focus is on the rose – in all its myriad shades and colors and from luscious reds through vivid pinks. And sometimes mixed with darker tones to add originality. Colorful and visually appealing, these elegant options will add a breathe of fresh air to your closet. Take a look at our bouquet of offerings from various designers (high and affordable) to inspire your next look!