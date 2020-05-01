When it comes to sneakers, comfort is everything. Even so, in order for them to be the perfect pair, they have to good look and pair well with everything in your closet. There are seasons where the most fashionable designs haven’t met those expectations, but we have great news for you when it comes to this season’s fashion trends: there are tons of options to choose from, ranging from one extreme to the other. From the most modern styles to today’s versions of the most popular shoes from 40 years ago, you’re sure to find the perfect sneakers to fit your style and needs.

Since casual looks with a relaxed feel are far from going away, take a look at these designs that will be seen the most this season—and probably the whole year.