There are garments and stylistic details from past decades that re-enter our lives every once in a while as well as prints that persist over time and become not just a fashion trend but a classic. Polka dots are just that: the print has led the fashion industry to revive it over and over again until it has become an object of mass desire. After its marked success in recent seasons, the polka dot print is here to stay, both in its more traditional form and with a play on sizes or textures.

The Carolina Herrera spring/summer runway showcased tulle puff-sleeved dresses, and shorts and jacket outfits where polka dots were the absolute star of the show in their classic black and white combo, a combination also seen in the runway collaboration between Dries Van Noten and Christian Lacroix. Other fashion houses also gave them the limelight in several different forms, including some more technicolored proposals. Several stars were also seen in polka dots, showing that they certainly don't think this print will ever go out of style. See how your favorite stars rocked the print and how they elevated it with the right accessories.