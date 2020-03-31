Sofia Vergara©@sofiavergara
Sofia Vergara’s at home look is a departure from her usual style

The Modern Family alum captured her outfit from the comfort of her home

By Natalia Trejo

Like many other abiding citizens, Sofia Vergara has made herself comfortable at home. The 47-year-old actress, who loves to share mirror selfies of her outfits, posted her go-to look while following orders to stay at her house, but if you expected to see her usual boho-sexy style, then this might disappoint you. However, the Modern Family alum is keeping it real and giving herself a break she’s more than entitled to by wearing a lounge-y look like the rest of us.

Sofia shared a selfie of her OOTD wearing leggings and a cozy sweater

The Colombian beauty appears in her living room with her pup Bubbles in hand while wearing a pair of comfy black leggings and a cozy grey sweater – a classic look for staying in! Since socks have become the new replacement for shoes, she added a pop of color with a pair neon printed socks.

Sofia Vergara has ‘Tiger King’ to blame for husband Joe Manganiello’s latest look

Her beauty look was flawless as per usual with little to no makeup, meanwhile, her hair appears to be in its natural state sans her iconic loose waves, but still gorgeous nonetheless. Recently, the mom-of-one shared her husband Joe Manganiello’s stay-at-home look, which had the internet talking about whether he was inspired by Netflix’s Tiger King.

The actress substituted her heels for neon socks

The series of photos shared by Sofia was their “first family outing in 2 weeks,” and her hubby stepped out wearing a pair of leopard-print shorts to walk their doggie. The Magic Mike star confirmed their speculations by hilariously commenting, “Y’all watching the Chihuahua king on Netflix.”

Shop to give back: Fashion brands donating to fight COVID-19

Ahead of posting her OOTD, the former model had already been giving her usual style a break and was already refraining from wearing high heels. The actress stepped out for the last day of filming her latest gig America’s Got Talent, before it came to a halt wearing a pair of Nike sneakers teamed with a hoodie and casual jeans.

Red Carpet at the People's Choice Awards

