Ana de Armasis a chameleon both on the big screen and walking the red carpet – check out her unbelievable hair makeovers – and TBH, she looks stunning in just about everything she wears. The Knives Out actress, who is a21st century Bond girl and girlfriend of Oscar winner Ben Affleck, continues to earn acclaim for her acting talent and everyone’s admiration for her fashion style. The celebrity has shown her fashionista side on a great many occasions with outfits ranging from pure minimalism and masculine-inspired suits to the most romantic dresses and seductive minis.

Just as constant change is essential in guiding fashion, it also seems to be what guides this rising star. There’s almost no style, from transparent dresses to masculine tuxedos, that hasn’t been tried by Hollywood’s latest It girl. Need proof? Here are our 15 favorite Ana de Armas red carpet looks.