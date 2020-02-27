Some people seem like they were born to walk the red carpet and Blake Lively is one such person. It’s not just her model-like presence and beauty but also her ability to choose the perfect outfit at every opportunity. Such taste and poise has awarded her fashion icon status.

She first came to our attention playing trend-setter Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, and she’s cemented her status ever since as a leading actress in various movies, as well as fashion and beauty campaigns, often channeling the aura of old Hollywood movie stars.

Mother of three and wife of Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, Blake never shies away from experimenting with new trends:

