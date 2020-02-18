If you’re looking for a color to rock this season, one of 2020’s biggest fashion trends is a powdery pastel palette of lilac and lavender, hues dubbed “Millennial Purple”. They are shades that have taken over many celebrities’ and stylists’ looks, and they’re predicted to be one of the most promising color trends of the year, whether spring, summer or fall.

The best ways to wear lilac and lavender are either a color block or a head-to-toe monochrome approach which makes these soft hues a very bold fashion statement. You can also mix and match with classic black and white creams, yellows, hot pinks, and light blues. Keep scrolling to see how you can wear this trend inspired by street style influencers and creations on the catwalk.