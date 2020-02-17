Got curves? Discover Salma Hayek’s secrets to dressing an hourglass shape

Are you a woman with hourglass curves? Take some fashion inspo from one the world’s most fashionable celebrities, Salma Hayek.The Like a Boss star knows to make the most of her curvy 5-ft 2in figure with outfit choices that not only get her noticed but are an inspiration for anyone who wants to elongate their silhouette and accentuate their assets. From A-line skirts to wrap dresses – many of the Netflix producer’s faves are by Gucci , a label owned by her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault – here are four key looks that embody Salma’s go-to tricks to flatter her figure to the max.

An LBD with an asymmetrical hem with some movement is one of Salma’s most elegant look



1. High-low hemlines

Illusion is a key fashion ally, and high-low hemlines are great for creating a leggy look for a petite figure. Salma attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival wearing an asymmetrical-hem dress showing her lower leg, which she teamed with her signature platform heels. Her silk Gucci dress had a ruffle detail on the side –not the middle– which helped to stylize her figure even more.

Wrap dresses flatter every figure and look especially sexy on a curvy shape

2. Wrap dresses



One of the tricks we can learn from Salma is to embrace wrap dresses as a wardrobe staple. Fitted at the waist, hugging your bustline to perfection and then falling loose from the hips down, this style of dress – famously invented by Diane von Furstenberg for women on the go – is easy to wear and always a perfect fit. It can be dressed up or down, too, so its great for day to evening.

A fitted dress with structured shoulders and an A-line skirt will balance your curves while also making you look taller.



3. A-line skirts

If you want to look taller,a good fit is essential. Tailored looks that skim the silhouette of your body with structured shoulders and a perfect fit at the torso and waist will balance your curves and make you look taller. Salma’s go to looks include this style, which almost always features another key detail: an A-line skirt. Her gorgeous embroidered Gucci dress which she wore at the Gucci Cruise 2020 presentation in Romeis the perfect example.

Round, asymmetric or halter, necklines are the key for Hayek when picking out her red carpet gowns

4. Halter and asymmetrical necklines

Salma Hayek is not afraid to highlight her bustline, and although she loves dizzing plunge necked looks, she often chooses asymmetrical necklines – like her goddess gown at the 2020 Oscars – or halter dresses. An undying fan of Alessandro Michele's designs for Gucci, the star caused a stir at the LACMA gala wearing a pink metallic gown with a straight, column-style skirt and a sexy halter neckline, both of which lengthen the body.

So there you have it! Four great Salma Hayek approved styles for you to get the most of your curves.