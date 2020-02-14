As the world's fashionistas turn to London as the next stop during Fashion Month, we are still feeling the buzz from an incredible New York Fashion Week, where we not only got a peek what trends are in store for fall-winter 2020, but also saw a host of celebrities mingling on the front row circuit. Last but definitely not least was the supermodel turnout, including some stunning Latina models who hit the runways for the likes of Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors, Tom Ford and Oscar de la Renta.

As NYFW wraps up, here's a list of five of the hottest Latina beauties that we spotted on the catwalk, ranging from Lineisy Montero to Arlenis Sosa.