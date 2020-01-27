Just one statement piece can be the star of an outfit – just ask Kate Middleton, who knows how to keep a simple look balanced to be both streamlined and elegant, thanks to her famous knack for mixing designer wear and off-the-rack looks that are accessible to all. One of our favorites of the season is built around Duchess Kate’s fabulous pleated leopard print skirt by Zara. It’s an ensemble that is so easy to put together and makes a major style statement. And even better, it’s more affordable than it looks! Take a walk on the wild side and copy Kate’s wildest fashion yet.