It’s been more than ten years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston separated, but their recent rendezvous at the Golden Globes and then again at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) literally broke the internet (according to SEMrush 61.33% of tweets mentioning Brad and Jen were positive).

Being we’re on the hot topic of all things Brad and Jen (BREN?) we’re taking a walk down memory lane to relive some of their most stylish looks of the 1990s and early 2000s. The former couple was Hollywood’s most sought and never failed to give the public something to talk about when at every red carpet event, movie premiere, and even when randomly spotted on the street.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favorite Brad and Jennifer style moments circa 2000.