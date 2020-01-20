From her arrival on the music scene in 2005, Rihanna has been making her mark both through her music and her fashion choices. It’s been fascinating watching the style evolution of the Barbadian singer as she has become more confident in herself and more willing to take risks.

Bright colors, exaggerated styling and rich textures are often featured on the fashion icon – whether on the red carpet, the stage or in her off-duty outfits. It’s generally at award shows that we get to see her most risky, original and glamorous side – and here we’ve gathered together our 15 favorite looks from the Umbrella singer.