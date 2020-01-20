Jennifer Lopez wore over $9 million worth of jewels at the SAG Awards

Jennifer Lopez brought out the rocks for the 2020 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards! The 50-year-old actress, who was accompanied by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, arrived to the red carpet in a dazzling getup that included a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black gown. However, the best part of her awards fashion was her shining accessories that included over $9 million of jewels. Yes, $9 million!

Jennifer Lopez arrived to the 2020 SAG Awards wearing over $9 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds

The Hustlers actress wore a variety of Harry Winston jewels, including a cascading drop necklace with diamonds, line drop earrings with diamonds, wire diamond bracelet with round brilliant, pear-and marquise-shaped diamonds, a secret cluster bracelet with diamonds, cushion-cut diamond ring and a lotus cluster ring with diamonds all set in platinum.

The jewels were the perfect choice for JLo’s choice of gown for the special evening. She wore a stunning black off-the-shoulder gown that featured an oversized bow gracing the back of her dress. For her beauty, the entertainer wore her hair slicked back in a sleek bun and natural makeup.

The actress is nominated for her first SAG Award this year

Jennifer previously spoke about her excitement over getting her first SAG nomination this year for her role in Hustlers. “I don't think I've ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,”she said in a social media story. ”I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there. You know, acting was my first love, along with dancing and I just, I just can't believe all this is happening.”



