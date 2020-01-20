The 26th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards have kicked off in high fashion. The A-listers have converged at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and have put their best fashion foot forward. This evening, many celebrities are nominated in major categories. Jennifer Lopez is up for a Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in Hustlers, while Lupita Nyong’o might grab an award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Us.

Before the show begins and the winners are announced, check out the most dazzling fashion at the star-studded red carpet...