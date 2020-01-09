Kate Middleton got a chic new handbag made from apple skins for her birthday

Happy birthday to Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 38th B-Day on Tuesday, January 9, and although we can’t imagine how she’ll be celebrating her special day, we do know about one special gift she’s already received. Animal rights organization PETA revealed they sent Prince William’s wife a chic black handbag from French eco-fashion brand Ashoka Paris – one of the winners of the 2019 PETA Fashion Awards. The classic saddle style bag is made from 100 percent vegan material – apple skins. That’s right!

©GettyImages



Kate turned 38 on January 9

On their blog, the eco-friendly brand wrote: “The gift follows the launch of the Earthshot Prize, the initiative by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to encourage the development of solutions to the climate crisis – an urgent problem to which the animal-leather industry is a big contributor.”

The continued, “The bag is made from apple leather – an eco-friendly, 100% vegan material derived from apple skins. This innovative fabric, which is created by recycling food waste, has a much lower environmental impact than animal leather.”

©AshokaParis.com



Kate’s new handbag is made from apple skins

The handbag which retails for $266 contains pretty pink lining, a long chain strap and sleek timeless appeal.

'The leather industry has a devastating impact on the Earth, from the carbon emissions produced by raising cows, sheep, and other animals to the toxic tanneries that pollute nearby waterways and expose workers to excessive amounts of chemicals, including arsenic,” they added on the blog post.

©AshokaParis.com



The timeless piece is lined with pretty pink fabric

“Industry reports have found that leather is the most polluting material in the fashion industry.”

Kate reportedly spent her birthday in private at Kensington Palace with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four and one-year-old Prince Louis.

Related Video: Red Carpet at the People's Choice Awards Loading the player...