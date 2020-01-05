Eva Mendes has classiest reply to troll calling her fashion line 'ugly'

Eva Mendes may have already won 2020. The 45-year-old actress and entrepreneur exemplified the kindness we should all exude as she responded to a negative social media comment on Saturday, January 4. After sharing a whimsical boomerang of herself in a colorful frock she helped design, Eva received a rude response - amidst a sea of praise - calling her dress “ugly.” While many celebs try to swim above the comments section, Eva started the new year off by diving in and replying to the impolite quip in the classiest way.



“Dont like these designs you need a better Designer,” the spelling error-heavy comment read, “you to pretty for these ugly patterns.” Eva’s fans were quick to defend her, throwing insults back at the user. However, the mom-of-two took the high road. “I'm so sorry you don't like this one. It happens to be my favorite piece of my new collection," Ryan Gosling’s love gracefully wrote. "But I'm sure there's other stuff you may like. If not @katehudson and @gabunion design some great things. So there may be something for you there." She even took th time to cap things off with warm wishes: "Sending love for 2020."

We’re in awe of the Florida native’s sweet response, which swiftly amassed over a thousand likes. Instead of adding fire to the hate train, which tends to happen on social media, Eva showed that spreading positivity is always the best route. The proof is in the pudding, as it turns out her “troll” didn’t mean to insult her at all. “You are an amazing woman,” the follower replied, making it clear she just wasn’t a fan of the dress. “I just think you are so gorgeous to be wearing that pattern something floral or solid colors is nice.”

The New York and Company line designer often shares her favorite designs on social media. With this one she candidly wrote, “⁣I think I resemble a horse at times. It’s not a bad thing. It just is. If I was an animal I’d clearly be a horse. Or a Shetland pony.” On the now-trending bright dress she added: “Anyway here I am horsing around in my new favorite dress. The Natalya dress. I LOVE THIS DRESS!!! Thank you @alejandroblanco for creating this with me! Love love love this!” For what it’s worth - we think the dress looks lovely!