Eva Longoria is STUNNING in Dubai - but makes joke about her face

Eva Longoria has been having the time of her life while in Dubai, and on Tuesday evening, the star wowed at the Global Gift Gala along with Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty. The 44-year-old glammed up for the special evening and stunned in a beaming gown by Dubai-based designer Rami Al Ali featuring a sparkly bodice and drapey lace skirt. Eva took to social media to share the gorgeous strapless number and jokingly captioned the pic with, “Resting b*** face.” The Grand Hotel producer posed out on a balcony with the city’s night view as the backdrop.

During the gala, Eva was praised not only for her beauty but for her kind and generous heart. Huda told the story of how she “cyber stalked Eva” and begged them to let her do her makeup. “I was so amazed when I met her because yeah she’s beautiful, she’s so breathtakingly gorgeous, she is so funny, so incredibly intelligent but she’s also so kind and so generous,” said the beauty entrepreneur of the Devious Maids producer while up on the stage.

The philanthropist also took to the stage to announce the United Arab Emirates is unveiling a new brand and that will share the story of the nation and asked everyone present to cast their vote for the new logo. The Desperate Housewives alum captured and shared several fun moments of the evening on her stories on social media.

Ahead of the swanky soirée, Eva spent some time at the Arabian desert with her one-year-old son Santiago Enrique. The brunette beauty and her little guy had a bedouin experience in which Santi couldn’t help busting out some dance moves. On her stories, the producer shared she travels to Dubai every December for its “amazing weather.”

Aside from that, she reminded fans that the UAE city holds special memories. “You all know Dubai has a special place in my heart because this is where Pepe proposed,” she said. “And not only did he propose here in Dubai, he proposed here in the desert. And so it’s always so nice to be back here in the desert,” she added.