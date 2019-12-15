Salma Hayek takes NYC by storm with boss style and beyond powerful accessory

Salma Hayek hit the concrete jungle lookin’ like a boss this weekend. The 53-year-old actress was out and about promoting her new film Like A Boss in New York City on Saturday, December 14 and we’re in love with her cozy chic ensemble. Salma called upon her favorite designer and one very “powerful” accessory for the new flick’s first official photo call, and the result was gorgeous!

Salma Hayek covered up in style for the chilly day in NYC



“Hello New York,” Salma wrote to fans on social media along with a style ID post. The Oscar-nominee opted for her favorite designer Gucci on the promotional day. She was all covered up in a black dress by the Italian brand, which featured brown trimming. Underneath she wore a long-sleeved white turtle-neck and thick dark stockings. Salma accessorized with brown shoes that perfectly matched the dress and were adorned with a golden emblem. However, it was her sharp necklace that stole the show.

Dangling from the Mexican-American’s neck was shimmering shark tooth necklace. The golden charm seems to be by Gucci as well. A shark tooth is said to symbolize strength and power, making it the optimal accessory for Queen Salma.

Salma had a blast with co-stars Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne

The A-lister, who was out with her co-stars Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne at the Whitby hotel, topped her look with a gorgeous hairstyle. Her thick chocolatey tresses cascaded down past her shoulders in enviable waves, with her signature part in the middle. Lucky for us, this is only the beginning of the January film’s promo tour. We can’t wait to see what looks Salma serves up next!