Kendall Jenner’s combat boots will get you marching to the stores

Combat boots are a fundamental component of many models, celebrities and influencers’ street style looks and, frankly, when it comes to empowering looks, you can’t beat them.

Kendall Jenner was seen recently in New York in a baggy oversized outfit where the focal point of her whole look was most definitely her boots – proving without a doubt that they are a must for this season.

©Getty



Kendall knows how to pull off the combat boot look to a tee

The model has opted for these boots to complement her outfits many times. Aside from being super comfy, they come in myriad styles to either add contrast to your outfits or blend in. Kendall herself generally prefers a dressed-down look – combining black boots with a masculine-cut jacket and slightly flared pants.

See below for different options to up your fashionista level!

©GettyImages



Camouflage outfits are big this season too – so go full out military vibe by combining them with combat boots

Military chic

Obviously combat boots originated in the armed forces and adding more aspects of military wear – such as camouflage – is another way of paying homage to their roots. Wearing a black outfit to elongate your legs is a handy trick and then topping off the look with a colorful, patterned jacket is a great way of fighting the low temperatures.

©GettyImages



Combat books may have a very urban look, but they can still be combined with other, more feminine trends

layered look

Influencer Paola Alberdi mixed-up the look by wearing high combat boots with transparent layers over a feminine outfit with puffed sleeves and embroidery detailing. This is a great way of tearing up the fashion rules book while looking super chic at the same time.

©GettyImages



High-heeled combat boots are another option

Feminine and bold

Combining different styles in one outfit is a popular trick to stand out from the crowd and actress Tessa Thompson pulled it off perfectly at the Venice Film Festival – wearing a white lace dress with high-heeled combat boots.