Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
White doesn’t seem the most obvious choice of color for the colder months however various celebrities, including Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez have shown that it’s the way to go this year for on-trend style. And the coziest way of wearing it? In the form of a long, snuggly white coat. It’s the perfect elegant look for an evening out or a daytime walk in the snow.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!