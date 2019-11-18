Guillermo Andrade paves the way for the next Latin designer with inspiring capsule collection

Guillermo Andrade and Footaction made a stylish move to inspire. In connection with the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, the co-founder of FourTwoFour on Fairfax and the retail giant got inspiration from some of the biggest names in Latin music for a collaboration on limited-edition graphic t-shirts. The streetwear designer’s capsule collection features shirts with designs featuring imagery of Latin Grammy winner Bad Bunny and Colombian music superstars, Sebastian Yatra and Greeicy. For Guilermo, it was all about using the art to come up with the perfect shirts.

©Guillermo Andrade



Guillermo Andrade opened up about his inspiring capsule collection with the Latin Grammy Foudation and Footaction

“They have already done their job, because the music is their work and the music inspires you,” the designer told HOLA! USA. “Being removed a bit actually helps because you have a fresh eye, but you’re more or less just working off their work. You are reflecting what you get from the artist.”

Each shirt has a unique design and connection to the artist. Bad Bunny’s rings true to his out-of-this world nature, with a large image of the Puerto Rican rappers face and neon green nails. For Sebastian’s, the Runaway singer is pictured with a guitar strapped to his back. Greeicy's is a chic design of her likeness. For Guillermo, it was about the music, but more about his desire to pave the way for future Latino designers.

©@footaction



The designer was inspired by musicians Bad Bunny, Sebastian Yatra and Greeicy

“The real incentive is the fact that it’s a charitable cause and I’m giving back to me at 15,” he shared. “I look at it in a way that if I get to do anything at all, that makes someone’s day a little better, and we can make some product that is affordable and that will connect them to the music.” He continued: “We can all share in this moment and create an energetic mood and give back to the kid that’s going to create the next collab 10 years down the road.”

Guillermo’s limited-edition t-shirts are sold exclusively online at www.capsulebyfootaction.com.

