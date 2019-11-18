Culottes are having a serious style moment, with the fashion-forward even choosing them for the colder months, layering them over boots or rights. Cropped and chic, they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Legend has it that Coco Chanel "borrowed" them from sailors on the French coast. Who knew it would spark such as long-lasting trend?

Most designs are wide enough to give the feel of an A-line skirt. The versatility of culotte pants and the range of looks they lend themselves to make them a key item in most people's closets. Check out the designer looks on the runway above, then keep scrolling for some stylish choices ranging from $15 to $1,500.