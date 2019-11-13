Meghan Markle wows in budget-friendly trench-inspired dress from Banana Republic

Meghan Markle wears double-breast trench dress©Getty Images
By Natalia Trejo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are nearing the end of their royal tour in Africa, but Meghan Markle continues wowing with her looks. On October 1, the 38-year-old arrived at the University of Johannesburg showcasing her chic and timeless style in a camel-toned, sleeveless trench dress by Banana Republic. The Double-Breasted Trench Dress as it’s called on their website retails for $139 and of course, like most pieces, the Duchess wears, almost all sizes are sold out. However, it’s also available in an impeccable warm white.

Meghan Markle wears a double-breasted trench dress©Getty Images
The Duchess opted for a double-breasted trench-inspired dress by Banana Republic

The belted number features a point collar, welt front pockets and we can already envision it layered over a mock neck top and teamed with slouchy boots for a fall-ready refresh. Prince Harry’s wife kept the look neutral by pairing it with essential suede pumps, her go-to shoe. Beauty-wise, Archie Harrison’s mom wore her long glossy locks down in loose waves and kept her makeup radiant with a glowy bronze beauty look.

Last week, the brunette beauty slipped into another utilitarian look, an olive green full-length dress by Staud ($325) that’s currently available to pre-order. Similar to the Banana Republic number, the dress has a button-down front and belted silhouette – perfect for the new season!

Meghan Markle wears olive-green dress by Staud©Getty Images
Meaghan wore the Millie dress by Staud, available for pre-order

During her visit in Johannesburg, the former Suits star attended a round-table discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities of which she is a patron. Meghan discussed the challenges met with women in higher education with students.

Just a day before, the California-native gave a pleasant surprise to the women of Nalikule College of Education via a digital screen as she was unable able to accompany her husband on his trip to Malawi.

Appearing in a small t.v. screen, Meghan greeted the women of CAMA, an organization that supports women and girls seeking equal education opportunities. “I wish I could be with you,” she told the group of women. “We’re in South Africa right now. Archie’s taking a nap. I’m with you in spirit.

