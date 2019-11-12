Cardi B stuns in a fab color-block suit ahead of her birthday

Cardi B had an early start to her birthday (October 11) with a stylish pre-birthday celebration at the Vogue Forces of Fashion panel on Thursday, October 10. The 26-turned-27-year-old was a speaker where other powerhouse creatives – including Donatella Versace, Julianne Moore, and Kaia Gerber shared their stories and experiences with fashion, film and music. The Rodeo rapper appeared looking like a boss in a swanky green and orange color-block leather suit teamed with a matching sheer top and bright white pumps.

©Getty Images



Cardi looked like a boss in a green and orange color-block suit

Considering the conference fell just a day before her B-Day, Cardi was surprised at the event with the world’s most glamorous cake, which featured a replica of her Grammy’s look in a vintage Thierry Mugler dress. The cake was adorned with pearls, including some that spelled CARDI.

Following a conversation with Vogue’s creative director, Sally Singer, the mom-of-one took to social media to share a clip where she stands next to Anna Wintourand talks of her experience on the stage. She captioned the video with, “Lawwwd I be nervous. Thank you so much Anna and @voguemagazine for having me speak at today’s Forces of Fashion panel,” she wrote.

“Thank you for acknowledging my passion for fashion, music, politics and motherhood and thank you for giving me this platform to speak openly about my journey. These are the moments I’ve dreamt about and I can’t thank you enough. SWIPE UP TO LINK IN MY BIO.”

©Corey Tenold/@voguemagazine



Cardi had a pre-birthday celebration complete with a cake featuring her in her Grammy’s look

There’s no question Cardi’s bold and unapologetic style choices have made her a style icon in the eyes of many – from her unforgettable ensembles for the Met Gala to her head-turning get-ups during Paris Fashion Week, the superstar is all about standing out.

Speaking of her first time at PFW, the Dominican artist shared, “I’ve worked so hard to be able to get to these shows. When it comes to the fashion industry, they don't care if you’ve got number one hits, all the awards, if you just ain’t stylin’ right, they just ain't gonna invite you to their shows, they just don't care.

She continued, “You’ve got to be into it and you’ve got to have a sense of style. It’s something that you’ve got to prove. It’s taken me years for me to prove it and I’m finally where I want to be.”

