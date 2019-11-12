Camila Cabello turns London into her own private catwalk - but she's freezing!

Camilla Cabello touched down in London Town, and she’s got a punk-chic attitude, or at least her outfits do. Following her recent stay in Paris where she transformed into a model for a day for the L’Oréal Paris fashion show, the Señorita singer traveled to LDN to give her English fans a stellar cover performance of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved. For the show which took place at BBC 1’s Live Lounge, the 22-year-old was clad in a long sleeve mini dress from a sustainable couture brand, RVDK featuring a one-half polka dot print, subtly lifted shoulders and sleek leather accents.

©Getty Images



The Señorita singer put her edgy-chic style on full display while in London

The Cuban-American superstar added edgy accessories including a fab leather hat reminiscent of Selena Quintanilla, grommets-embellished heels, and a belt that read PERFECT. Aside from giving an emotional performance, Camila joined fashion’s street style scene and took to social media to document her look with a relatable caption that read, “It’s cold as balls out here, the things we do for content, am I right ladies?” These days most can relate with the BTS production that goes with capturing a single #OOTD.

The next day the Havana singer turned London’s streets into her runway once more and posed for the camera rocking a graphic sweater-skirt ensemble from Valentino, black fishnets and white ankle boots. She added a statement pearl-adorned choker and wore her hair up in a messy do adding an effortless vibe to her overall get-up.

©Getty Images



Camila modeled on LDN’s streets in a graphic ensemble by Valentino and bright white ankle boots

Shawn Mendes’ lady likes to get real with her fans on social media. While in Paris, the Never Be the Same singer shared a hilarious photo fail in which she sarcastically captioned, “Nailed it.” In the snap Camila appears as most who travel to the city of lights often do, pretending to hold the Eiffel Tower on the palm of her hand, but her stand is way off.

The all-too-real post caused an uproar with her fans and immediately they began commenting with laughing emojis.

Celebrities. They’re just like us!