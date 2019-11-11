This is the celebrity and royal approved look for your wedding reception

Over the weekend, Rafael Nadal and his longtime girlfriend Mery Perelló tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding held at La Fortaleza castle in their hometown Mallorca, Spain. It was a star-studded affair, but the most memorable part of the wedding was Mery’s choice of dresses. The brunette beauty wore an Art Deco-inspired gown for the ceremony followed by a second reception dress. Dreamt up by Spanish designer Rosa Clará, the reception dress is quickly becoming a go-to style for celebs and royals alike.

Mery Perelló wore a halter neck style dress for her wedding reception

There are still no pictures of the bride wearing the reception dress, but the designer released sketches of the stunning gown, which featured a halter-top neckline with an open back and embellished with sparkly jewels across the whole dress. “I know it’s an enormous responsibility, but it’s an honour for me,” the designer said about getting to work with Mery on these two designs. “The connection between Mery and me was immediate—as well as with her mother, and Rafa’s mother and sister—for whom we also designed dresses for the big day. It’s been a pleasure to work with them, they are an extraordinary family.”

The dress is similar to the gown Meghan Markle wore to her and Prince Harry’s wedding reception on May 2018. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a sleek, white high neck design by Stella McCartney. It was a classic choice for the second part of the festivities and made for a memorable photo opp as the newlyweds departed for the celebration together in a blue vintage Jaguar.

Meghan Markle wore a similar style for her own wedding reception in May 2018

Mery, who showed off her wedding dress in newly-released photos with her husband Rafael Nadal, decided to wear a haute couture design for their nuptials. As Rosa Clará explains in a behind-the-scenes look of making the dress, it featured a jewel neckline and long sleeves. It was also “made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric,” the designer said. The dress also included a ballgown-style skirt made from silk crepe and a detachable train.



