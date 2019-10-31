Eva Mendes only buys shoes and bags under this one condition

When it comes to bags and shoes, Eva Mendes solely wears faux leather. The Cuban-American beauty took to her social media to share a quick clip in which she’s wearing a couple of new pieces from her latest collection drop with New York and Company. “Muchachas (y some muchachos) this Ginger blouse is SO beautiful. I love these Charlotte palazzo pants too but not everyone loves a palazzo," begins her caption. In the video, the 45-year-old star wears a ruffled chartreuse blouse with printed wide-leg black pants and imitation suede pumps matching her top.

Eva marked her sixth year working with New York and Company

“I don’t love one unless it’s perfect and we’ve tried to perfect them for you, so you let us know how we did. But now these faux suede heels.....these are EVERYTHING,” she continued. “And they’re faux which always makes me happy. Unless we’re talking about a person. But with shoes and bags I always go faux. Everything out now.” she added. The shoes Eva wears also happen to be part of her new collection and currently retail for $75.

Ahead of her collection’s launch, Eva spoke in an exclusive with HOLA! USA. Talking about her fashion line, the mom-of-two gushed over the heels in her collection, and how they’re the perfect pumps. "It took us a while, but right now, we have the perfect pump,” she said. “It's really comfortable, and it's sexy at the same time without being ridiculous. You could go to work and then stop by the market – the fit is amazing," she added.

The Hitch star almost always wears her own designs

Since launching her line with NY&Co six years ago, the fashion entrepreneur uses social media to connect with her followers on a business-to-customer level, and she enjoys asking customers for their feedback.

After one of her suits didn’t sell as expected, Eva didn’t hold back on asking her followers why it wasn’t getting any love. “I really appreciated that people took the time to give me feedback that really helped. I was like, ‘I'm going to do this so much more because it really was helpful.’ And that's when I realized I liked social media – when I can connect to people directly,” she said.