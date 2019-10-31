Rihanna's Fenty fashion line debuts Cameo Jewelry Collection

Following the recent debut of her clothing line, Rihanna has now unveiled a jewelry collection with a special meaning. On October 30, the 31-year-old singer and entrepreneur debuted a four-piece collection named The Cameo with items ranging between $340 and $530. The Fenty fashion jewelry line offers fans a ring, earrings, a pendant and a brooch that converts to a pendant with some of the pieces available in a white or black and detailed with sparkly Swarovski crystals or pearls.

Photos of the statement baubles have appeared on Fenty’s social media account, with one of the captions expressing, “the collection celebrates new standards of beauty through ancient craft of cameo jewelry.” In a statement, the brand gave a bit of a backstory and explained, "Cameo jewelry has been worn as a statement of intent, belief or power. In ancient Greece, young women wore cameos bearing the portrait of Eros, the God of Love, to express their sexuality, or Medusa with her snake hair to ward off demons.”

They added, “Though FENTY’s cameo features a black woman’s profile, the collection is not about a singular definition of beauty; she symbolizes the beauty of difference. The cameo is an emblem of dearlessness, elevation, creativity and joy – everything FENTY stands for."

There’s no question Rihanna’s fashion empire continues to flourish and fans can’t get enough! Her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty is a force of its own breaking barriers with performance-filled fashion shows and diverse models who scream inclusivity. Last October, she launched a collection to support Breast Cancer Awareness month.

"I want to raise awareness for under-served breast cancer communities and the Savage X Thrivers represent young women of all walks of life living and thriving with cancer," Rihanna said in a statement. "The easiest way for people to get

