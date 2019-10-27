This famous fabric-covered hair tie was shown in the first scene of the cult classic Heathers (1987) and, just like Blair Waldorf’s characteristic headbands in Gossip Girl, this accessory for ponytails was portrayed as the status symbol of the most popular girl in high school, the Queen Bee, giving us an unmistakable fashion reference of that time.

This pragmatic, but striking accessory—known as scrunchie—was popular in the 90s, until its elastic officially snapped when Carrie Bradshaw, the timeless main character of Sex and the City played by Sarah Jessica Parker, disregarded them as “suburban,” while correcting her writer-boyfriend saying that no real New Yorker would wear one. That was the end of the scrunchie era... until now.

The hair tie has official made a comeback, earning the seal of approval from several of our favorite style icons. See for yourself!