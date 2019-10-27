Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Vests as we know them today were first created in the 18th century as a men's garment to be worn underneath suits. It was a symbol of elegance that provided a touch of class (and not to mention practical warmth!) in everyday outfits. When it was introduced to womenswear, the style was paired with dresses and skirts, but in the 21st century there are a host of incarnations – tailored waistcoats, fuzzy gilets (pronounced jee-lei or alternatively juh-let) and oversized sportswear-inspired vests – that are taking center stage to become the ultimate street style statement for fall and winter.
