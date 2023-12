Seen here, at Céline´s fall-winter runway show during Paris Fashion Week, a pussy-bow blouse rounded out a look comprised of a pleated skirt, jacket, and knee-high boots. Bows overall are a main trend, of course. Earlier in 2019, the Golden Globes became the perfect platform to showcase dresses with bows at the neck or back, and we saw them adorning shoes over the summer. So the best way to complete the cycle is by wearing oversized tie-neck blouses, as seen on the fashion week runways.