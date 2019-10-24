From office to party: jumpsuits you can wear day and night
Fall is upon us - and with a new season comes new fashion trends. One of the most versatile and practical looks to arrive with the colder weather can be worn to work and then to hang out. We're talking about Day to Night Jumpsuits which work in both settings without making you look out of place. Just team with a blazer during the day, and heels at night. A 2-in-1 combo you won't want to miss!
Prints should be a staple of your wardrobe, whether you're off to work or on a night out. The Printed Tie-Neck Jumpsuit by CeCe has flared pants, a tight waist that accentuates your curves, collar, and bowtie for that working girl look. Macy’s ($129).
If you're a boss lady, you're sure to have a few gray suits in your wardrobe. To stay with that classic, sophisticated look, the Wrap Belted Exaggerated Sleeve Jumpsuit by AsosDesign is your best option. This piece features a wrap neckline, split cuff sleeves, buttoned back keyhole, and high belt to further accentuate your silhouette. Asos ($50).
The great advantage of black is its versatility: it works for both day and night, work and play. The Utility Jumpsuit in Black by Milly has long sleeves - to keep you warm on the coldest days - side pockets on the thigh, front hoop zipper, and ribbon tie at the waist. It's the perfect combination of professional look and an evening outfit that's sure to be a hit. Revolve ($223).
Think jumpsuits can only look like a one-piece? Well, the Pink/Red High Fashion Jumpsuitmasquerades as two garments thanks to its strapless top and wide-leg pants in different shades. This one is elasticated chiffon so you'll feel secure and comfortable when wearing it. Fashion Nova ($39.99).
If you want to stand out at work, and not just because of your performance, dare to wear the X REVOLVE Margot Jumpsuit by House of Harlow 1960, with long cuff button sleeves, Italian neckline with wrap neck, and elastic waist. Its bright gold color will make you dazzle all day. Revolve ($200).
Yes, on casual Fridays you can also wear a jumpsuit, and take it from us, it works better with the jean look than you'd expect. The Tavi Medium Wash Cropped Denim Jumpsuit by Levi's features front buttons, multiple pockets, and tie ribbon around the waist. It's the ideal outfit for work, and whatever comes after!Lulu’s ($89.60).
While the other pieces are great for functional wear, we couldn't resist showing you two outfits that are strictly evening wear, and that you're sure to fall in love with ...
Shine in style thanks to the Organza Sequin V-neck Jumpsuit with transparent balloon sleeves. You'll cause a sensation!Zara ($129).
The Black Sequin Halter Jumpsuit by Reia will make you center of attention. The halter neckline shows off your shoulders and arms, while hugging your silhouette to highlight hips and legs. Its striking sequined design will make you shine. House of CB ($45).
Day or night, jumpsuits are going to be your weapons of choice this season. Dressed in one of these, you'll be ready for anything.
