The Pakistani designer behind Prince William’s noteworthy style moment says “he stole the show”

All eyes were on William when he rocked a traditional sherwani for a special reception in Pakistan

During their royal tour of Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have stepped out to multiple engagements, all at which Kate Middleton has been getting praised for her chic and glam sartorial choices. The 38-year-old has stunned in an elegant teal ensemble by Catherine Walker, a gorgeous glittering number by Jenny Packham and a fall-ready look we’re planning on copying. Speaking of looks, we’d like to spotlight Prince William’s style moment where he dressed to impress in a traditional sherwani for a special reception on October 15.

Pakistani designer, Nauman Arfeen, who created the coat-like piece usually worn for special occasions, has spoken about the Duke wearing his creation. “It was my pleasure to design something for the royal prince,” Nauman told People. “That was a dream come true.” The 37-year-old Prince wore his green-colored design on the same night Kate was bedazzling in her emerald number. Being green is Pakistan’s flag’s color, their garbs’ representation of the hue brought an honorary touch to the South Asian country.

The designer continued by explaining William was fully in his comfort zone while wearing the sherwani, and his impeccable style helped him pull off the look. “Honestly, no one carries it like he did,” he said. “You have to really feel you are wearing something that is making you happy and feel good,” he says. “And the way he wore the sherwani was simply fabulous.”

He continued, “Usually people are more comfortable wearing the things they wear in their daily life – maybe a suit and tie and shirt. Most people get uncomfortable that they are not feeling right. But I noted he had no fuss and was so comfortable wearing it. It was amazing.”

Nauman added he isn’t done with dressing the British Prince just yet as has been asked to provide more pieces for William. Surely there are more style moments to come – stay tuned!

