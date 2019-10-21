Princess Alessandra de Osma dazzles in royal wedding look

Over the weekend, Princess Alessandra de Osma dazzled in a gorgeous getup for Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Countess Olympia Arco-Zinneberg’s fairytale wedding in Paris, France. The royal, who was accompanied by her husband Prince Christian of Hanover, arrived in a stunning floral frock that did not disappoint her loyal royal fans.

Princess Alessandra de Osma wore a floral frock to Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Countess Olympia Arco-Zinneberg’s fairytale wedding in Paris

The 31-year-old Peruvian wore a white floral frock designed by Andrew Gn that featured purple and blue flowers adorned across the dress. She paired the look with matching purple pumps by Ursula Mascaro, a Yliana Yepez clutch and a purple Mimoki headpiece that features lace detailing over the face.

Princess Alessandra’s husband also looked the part wearing a dapper jacket suit paired with grey-striped pants. The royal couple joined a star-studded guest list for the wedding held at the historic Cathédrale Saint-Louis-des-Invalides on the Invalides Memorial Complex in Paris, including Princess Olympia of Greece and royal couple Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who got got engaged last week and are slated to have UK wedding in 2020.

The royal wore a design by Andrew Gn, which she paired with a matching Mimoki headpiece

Princess Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover had their own fairytale wedding last year when they wed in Alessandra’s native country of Peru. For her special day, she also impressed in a lace-covered bridal gown created by Spanish designer Jorge Vazquez.

Here’s to more royal looks from the princess!