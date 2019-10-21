It’s been proven that accessories can make or break any look. That’s why tortoiseshell pieces come as a top choice for those who want to take their look to the next level. Since its inception in the Roman era, tortoiseshell has won its place in the fashion department with everything from earrings, hair clips, handbags, heels, bracelets and so much more. Adding these kinds of elements to your everyday ensembles is one of the quickest ways to instantly elevate your dressing.

What’s best, like animal print, this wear-anywhere pattern is truly timeless, allowing you to wear some of your favorite pieces for years. Scroll through the gallery and check out the many ways you can wear tortoiseshell.