One trend that never goes out of style is animal print. And this fall/winter season, it’s shaping up to be the number one trend on and off the runways. Snakeskin rules the urban jungle and is the perfect accessory for street styles, adding a pop of exotic and elegant color to any outfit.

Not only is the snakeskin pattern extremely compatible with snakeskin outfits, these handbags also perfectly match neutral and everyday looks.

Keep scrolling to see which snakeskin handbags we’ll be wearing this season!