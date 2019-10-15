The maximalist look is taking off in earnest this season, its characteristic excessiveness coming to a head with patchwork. No signs predicted its return to fashion, but these designs, created with a combination of different swathes of fabric, were seen on the biggest runways during New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Week. It's clear that patchwork is ne of the most original, fresh, and colorful fashion trends of the fall/winter season.

Even though these dresses, skirts, coats, and accessories retain that particular old-school feel, it also includes modern pieces created for those who want to stand out from the crowd.