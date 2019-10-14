Rihanna's total look in white proves oversized clothes are here to stay

This fall, the oversized style will rule the world... of fashion. And if you had any doubts about it, check out our favorite celebs, they are already wearing loose-fitted, extra-large garments and loving it! You only have to take a look at the super sleek, mega edgy outfit Rihanna chose for the Fenty Beauty event in Seoul. The singer stole the show with her impeccable, all-in-white oversized suit made by French fashion house Jacquemus, one of the celebs' most loved brands this year.

Rihanna’s look was a success for many reasons: the elegant, crisp touch of white, the level of comfort that oversized clothes offer without sacrificing elegance, the structural, perfectly cut two pieces... we could go on forever! It is, without a doubt, an empowering outfit, great for an artist like Rihanna.

©Getty Images



The extra-large clothes will be everywhere this season, Rihanna knows it and has already made this trend her own

Adapt it to your personal style

You can emulate Rihanna with this blazer with rolled-up sleeves ($119) and a pair of mid-rise culotte jeans ($35.90). Although a little different from the ones worn by Ri-Ri, the pants are cropped above the ankle, perfect if you are not very tall as they will elongate your legs. Both pieces are available at Zara.

©Zara



With these two Zara pieces, you can replicate Rihanna’s outfit

Working girl's vibes

Another option, very versatile as you can wear it to the office but it is also super stylish for a night out is this white oversized woven suit pants and jacket by Pretty Little Thing ($13.50-$32).



©Pretty Little Thing



Oversized, white, and like Rihanna.... Perfect!

Tailored suit

You may prefer to wear straight pants that aren’t so long and loose, No problem at all. There´s an option for you too. Have a look at this tailored suit in ivory (Asos $238). It is a very flattering outfit that will work perfectly for you and will allow you to still emulate Rihanna´s look. Finish off your look with the shawl-collared blazer ($135), and you are ready to rock.



©Asos



If oversized pants just aren’t your thing, you can still emulate the singer’s look with this piece

Related Video: Sam Smith wins Cultural Innovator prize at The Fashion Awards Loading the player...