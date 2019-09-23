Metallic outfits - anywhere you go, you will be seen. And if you're looking to be noticed, fashion houses this autumn-winter season have something in store for you. These metallic tones will mark fashion trends that come in basic items, clothing that you can find in any woman's closet, from pleated skirts and baggy pants to high waisted shorts and jumpsuits. Midi dresses appear on this comprehensive list as well - all you need to do is slap on some winter booties to match the brightness of your outfit.

From the most exuberant and risky way of wearing them, to the more discrete ways, get ready to integrate these pieces with items you will find in your daily wardrobe. You will likely end up totally digging the 'galactic glamour' of the eighties; all you need is to step into the time machine.