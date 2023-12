Mini garments have a special place in Jen's heart (and closet!), such as this leather dress by Celine designed by Hedi Slimane that Jen wore at the Murder Mistery promotional events, the Netflix production that she co-stars with Adam Sandler. Jennifer has shown that leather can be a perfect ally for summer, but it is also infallible when cold days arrive.

The key to exalting the beauty of these garments is by paying attention to the outfit's proportions, which will also improve functionality during the autumn and winter season. Combine shorter pieces with closed necklines or long sleeves, strapless versions with skirts that fall a few inches above the knee, or midis with asymmetric necklines and leg openings. Here are eight models that you can comfortably wear this season.