Denise Bidot is a mother, model and fashion icon. As one of HOLA! USA's This Is Latinext cover girls, Denise reminds how why it is always important to stay true to oneself and to allow for your style choices to reflect that. Denise proves time and time again that you don't need to be rocking the latest runway styles to be a fierce stylista and how inner beauty always reflects on the outside. Check out some of our favorite looks that this Latinx influencer has rocked!