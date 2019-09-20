Half the battle of dressing well is knowing how to dress for your body shape! While comfort is very important, it certainly does not hurt to score some extra points for highlighting your attributes when you dress for your particular body type.

To this end, tops play a fundamental role. Influencers like Dulceida, beauty queen Olivia Culpo and fashionista Camila Coelho have clearly stated on social media that U-neck tops are an excellent secret tool to achieve a push-up effect.

The best news is that there are numerous ways to combine them and infinite designs that you can adapt to your own style without sacrificing the comfort and confidence that you are looking for.