Have you ever watch a film that takes place in a century past and wanted to travel back in time just to wear some of the amazing fashion? Although time travel is (currently) not possible, blasts from the past are always fun! And it's no sin to bring some of these items back and adapt them to modern day fashion.

Corsets: they were first seen during the XV century, steadily gaining momentum until they became the 'it' item, particularly in 17th century France. In fact, corsets were the star pieces in women's wardrobes all over Europe.

If you have enjoyed Marie Antoinette or Queen Elizabeth's style on the big screen and you would love to show off a tiny waist inspired by those outfits, we have excellent news for you: fashion is on your side this season! Corsets are back, and it's time to rejoice. Watch how these celebs have welcomed them in their boppin' fashion: